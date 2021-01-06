More referrals for testing each day in Cork than had been received in a week in mid-December

There is a significant number of referrals for testing being seen daily in Cork with more referrals received each day than had been received in a week in mid-December.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has reopened the temporary Covid-19 testing site on the South Douglas Road in Cork city to deal with the level of testing.

The testing site has reopened in addition to two permanent test sites in Cork on the Old Mallow Road and in Dunmanway.

The Echo has learned that more than 90% of those referred for testing are receiving same-day or next-day appointments as part of the HSE's drive to ensure continued timely access to coronavirus testing in the region.

Last week, a temporary test centre ran for a number of days in Glanmire in order to work through a significant number of referrals received.

Swabbing at all CKCH Covid-19 test centres, including the pop-up site on South Douglas Road, is only carried out after a referral, and by appointment only.

People who have been referred for testing at any of the community test centres will receive details on how and when to arrive at the test centre.

Speaking about the reopening of the pop-up centre, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare’s Priscilla Lynch, said that there has been a “sharp increase in referrals for tests over the last few weeks”.

“On a number of days last week, we received more referrals for tests in a day than we received in a week in mid-December.

“Our staff are doing everything possible to meet this demand, and have been working longer hours to extend opening hours at existing test sites and also to open this new pop-up testing centre. I’d like to thank all the staff involved in getting this test centre up and running again so quickly and efficiently,” she said.

Ms Lynch appealed to the public to follow all public health advice and guidance to stop the spread of Covid-19.