Student concern as Micheál Martin commits to Leaving Cert 2021 going ahead as normal 

Students have expressed concern about this year's Leaving Certificate after Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that the government has a “commitment” to ensuring that exams go ahead as normal this year.

The Government are expected to formally announce today that schools are to close in Ireland until at least the end of January. In Britaim, GCSE and A level exams have been cancelled

Some Irish students have expressed concern over the exams going ahead, leading to an online petition calling for predicted grades to be made optional for current sixth years.

It had been signed by over 13,000 people as of yesterday.

“Students have missed months of tuition and a normal Leaving Cert will be impractical this year," Welfare Officer for the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) Matthew Ryan said.

"The Taoiseach and the Department of Education need to engage with students, such as the ISSU, and other educational stakeholders in order to reach a just and plausible solution.”

Mr. Ryan described predicted grades as “a tricky situation,” adding: “in order for this to be possible, work needs to begin now from the Department of Education in order to have the foundations laid for a fair and accurate system.”

Not all students are convinced by Micheál Martin’s “commitment”, comparing it to Leo Varadkar’s comments last year saying that Leaving Cert 2020 would go ahead “by hook or by crook.”

Conor McGreevy, a sixth year student from Carrigaline Community School said: “I just find it hard to see how they can commit to a Leaving Cert as of now, I think it’s something Minister for Education Norma Foley herself needs to come out and talk about, not the Taoiseach.”

However, some education stakeholders agree that the leaving cert should go ahead.

“Every Leaving Cert student sits the same paper at the same time, corrected by an independent corrector using the same marking scheme," Aelín O’Donoghue, Deputy Principal of Presentation Brothers’ College said.

"That is fairness. I sincerely hope that the Leaving Cert takes place this year and appropriate allowances can be factored into the setting of papers, to reflect missed tuition time.

"Predictive grades will not ever replace the integrity of the Leaving Cert.”