Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 20:30

Fire crews responding to two separate incidents in Cork

Fire crews responding to two separate incidents in Cork

Stock image. Fire crews in Cork are responding to two separate incidents in the county this evening.

Breda Graham

Fire crews in Cork are responding to two separate incidents in the county this evening.

Three fire engines from both Mitchelstown and Fermoy units are responding to a house fire in Ballindangan, between Glanworth and Mitchelstown.

Both units responded at 7.45pm this evening and are still dealing with the blaze.

Separately, two units are currently responding to a road traffic collision in Gaggan, near Bandon.

Two fire crews from Bandon and Clonakilty units responded at 7pm and are at the scene on the N70.

Motorists are urged to take care on approach.

More in this section

Great-grandmother who lost husband to Covid-19 first nursing home resident in Ireland to receive vaccine Great-grandmother who lost husband to Covid-19 first nursing home resident in Ireland to receive vaccine
Covid latest: 17 deaths confirmed along with 5,325 new cases Covid latest: 17 deaths confirmed along with 5,325 new cases
Fire crews dealing with incident on city centre street Fire crews dealing with incident on city centre street
135,000 people to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ireland by March

135,000 people to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Ireland by March

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad