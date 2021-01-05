Fire crews responding to two separate incidents in Cork

Fire crews in Cork are responding to two separate incidents in the county this evening.

Three fire engines from both Mitchelstown and Fermoy units are responding to a house fire in Ballindangan, between Glanworth and Mitchelstown.

Both units responded at 7.45pm this evening and are still dealing with the blaze.

Separately, two units are currently responding to a road traffic collision in Gaggan, near Bandon.

Two fire crews from Bandon and Clonakilty units responded at 7pm and are at the scene on the N70.

Motorists are urged to take care on approach.