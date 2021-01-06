Woman jailed for breaching domestic order

A 36-year-old woman volunteered information in court that she breached her bail conditions over the Christmas period that required her to stay away from her parents’ home.

She has just been sentenced to three months in prison for three breaches of a domestic order, putting her parents in fear.

The matters arose at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court, where the woman previously admitted the breaches of domestic orders in relation to her parents. Sentencing had been adjourned to see how she would behave.

Her solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the young woman had instructed him to say on her behalf that she was in breach of her bail conditions.

One of the bail conditions required the woman to abstain from intoxicants.

“She finds it extremely difficult to keep that. She has not kept that condition. Also, having been given the opportunity to obtain independent accommodation, she did so following her discharge, but she left that accommodation. She did not maintain the non-contact condition with her mother because of this failure to secure independent accommodation,” the solicitor said.

Finally, Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the woman wanted to get into rehabilitation but would not be able to get a place until the end of January at the earliest.

Judge Kelleher said that she would be at risk of prison because of the breaches of bail. Mr Buttimer replied: “She believes that is the best thing for her. She can do no more than be truthful to the court. It is cards on the table.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a three-month prison term.

The 36-year-old then embraced both of her parents before being taken into custody to commence her sentence.

The sentence was imposed for breaching a domestic order, putting her parents in fear, on August 30, September 8 and December 10, 2020.