Fire crews dealing with incident on city centre street

Cork City Fire Brigade are dealing with an incident in the city centre this afternoon.

It is understood that a Christmas decoration had fallen on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Crews are currently dealing with an incident on Oliver Plunkett St, use caution in the area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ztzEpEvhWD — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) January 5, 2021

Gardaí confirmed that there has been no reports of any injuries in relation to the incident.

Cork City Fire Brigade crews are currently dealing with the situation and people are being advised to use caution in the area.