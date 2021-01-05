Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 17:28

Fire crews dealing with incident on city centre street

Fire crews are responding to an incident on Oliver Plunkett Street where it is understood that a Christmas decoration had fallen onto the street. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

Cork City Fire Brigade are dealing with an incident in the city centre this afternoon.

It is understood that a Christmas decoration had fallen on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Gardaí confirmed that there has been no reports of any injuries in relation to the incident.

Cork City Fire Brigade crews are currently dealing with the situation and people are being advised to use caution in the area.

