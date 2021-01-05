Efforts underway to remove 'pernicious' Covid conspiracy graffiti in Cork city, says councillor

A Cork City Councilor has said efforts are underway to remove "pernicious" graffiti that has been appearing throughout the city seeking to undermine the Covid-19 public health messages.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said Cork City Council is currently working to remove such graffiti, which he said is "not only vandalism, it is also seeking to spread dangerous ignorance".

Cork City Council is removing pernicious graffiti that has been appearing throughout the city that seeks to undermine the public health messages that are so important now. This is not only vandalism it is also seeking to spread dangerous ignorance. — Cllr. Dan Boyle (@sendboyle) January 5, 2021

"It’s Covid conspiracy type messages... where my attention was brought to it was the roundabout outside Cork Airport, but I’ve been told it’s on a number of entrances to the city and various walkways," he told The Echo.

"I’ve been told that contractors are being engaged to clean wherever it’s found.

"I hope it’s not followed by a tit-for-tat kind of resumption of the activity.

"That’s the problem with that kind of situation," he continued.

Mr Boyle said a real effort needs to be made to be vigilant against Covid conspiracy messages.

"When people find themselves in a collective difficult situation as we’re facing now, I think they get worn down more easily and there’s maybe a greater willingness to believe in kind of conspiracy led nonsense and that’s why we have to be particularly vigilant against it at the moment," he said.

More than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday, with six additional Covid-19 related deaths.