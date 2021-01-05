Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 11:03

Trolley Watch: Almost 40 waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

Almost 40 people are waiting for beds in Cork hospitals this morning, with Cork University Hospital's (CUH) emergency department the second busiest in the country.

Amy Nolan

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 29 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at CUH.

The highest figure this morning is at University Hospital Limerick, where 44 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department.

Elsewhere in Cork, seven people are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally, 264 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals this morning with 225 patients waiting in emergency departments, while 39 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

