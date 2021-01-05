Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 09:21

Psychiatric report to be prepared on woman who allegedly grabbed child from sleeping mother in Cork apartment

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he could not take instructions from the accused woman and that a psychiatric report would be necessary.

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a 42-year-old woman accused of an aggravated burglary where she allegedly grabbed a three-year-old girl from her sleeping mother.

The defendant, Rosemarie O’Sullivan of Ballybough Road, Dublin, and otherwise of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court. 

She shouted interruptions from prison. At one stage she stood and went close to the camera and made an expletive-laden address to the court which was indecipherable.

Mr Buttimer submitted that a psychiatric report could address the question of whether or not she was fit to plead to the charge against her.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to the application and remanded her in continuing custody until January 18.

The aggravated burglary allegedly occurred on March 9, 2020 at Lancaster Quay, off Western Road, Cork, in the early hours of that morning.

Garda Anthon Garvey objected to bail being granted to Rosemarie O’Sullivan when she was brought before Cork District Court last month.

Garda Garvey testified during that hearing that the woman living in the apartment was in bed with her three-year-old daughter and that the defendant took the child from the bed.

“The injured party grabbed her child back. It is alleged that Rosemarie O’Sullivan tried to strike her with a scissors.

“When gardaí found her later she (the defendant) was in possession of scissors and a screwdriver,” Garda Garvey said.

At one stage during the bail application the defendant said, “I need mental health help your honour.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said a book of evidence was being prepared in the case.

