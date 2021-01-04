Calls for student nurses to be paid HCA rates as report recommends €100 weekly grant 

Nursing and midwifery students have criticised a report into their treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic released on Monday.

In a statement released by the INMO, it's claimed that student representatives, who met on Monday evening, believe that the report does not reflect the high-Covid risk Irish hospitals now pose, nor the work they will be asked to do in the coming weeks and months.

The Collins review recommends the Pandemic Placement Grant of €100 should be paid from January 2021 until the end of the pandemic.

However student reps say, according to the INMO statement, that the report does not address any issues for final year interns.

The INMO has sought a meeting with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to discuss what they describe as the "reality faced by nursing and midwifery students" and how it can best be dealt with.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “Student nurses and midwives have been doing incredible work on the frontline. They engaged in this process in good faith and are deeply disappointed in this report.

“The Covid situation has deteriorated rapidly. This report is already obsolete and no longer reflects the risk or work that students will be taking on in the coming weeks," she said.

“It’s time for the Minister to do the right thing. He should pay students the health care assistant rate of pay – something which was done earlier in the pandemic.

“This would better reflect the work and risks students are undertaking in Covid-intensive hospitals.”