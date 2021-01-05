Principals demand clarity on schools reopening to reassure 'terrified' parents and staff

It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is likely that a decision will be made tomorrow on when to reopen schools. It's thought that proposals to keep schools closed for the month of January are being examined.
Owenabue Educate Together National School principal, Trina Golden, said: “We need reassurance for staff and parents who are terrified at the moment and to give clarity to people of the measures we are putting in place to try and provide safety.
“If the recommendation is that the numbers are too high and there needs to be some length of closure, that decision needs to be made now, we can’t be waiting until Thursday or Friday, we need to get plans in place,” she said.
Kinsale Community School principal Fergal McCarthy said a decision is needed to provide clarity for Leaving Cert students who would, under normal circumstances, be preparing to sit mock examinations. A Cabinet sub-committee is due to meet today, with a full Cabinet meeting set for tomorrow.