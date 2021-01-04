Cope Foundation head says some services may need to be curtailed as Covid cases rise 

The Cope Foundation, which works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism has warned that rising Covid-19 case numbers will impact some of its services.

Cope Foundation's Chief Executive Sean Abbott said he expects the coming weeks to be "incredibly challenging" for the charity, in light of the deteriorating Covid situation.

"The rise in community transmission is starting to impact Cope Foundation, and we already have a number of staff isolating or restricting their movements.

"This is having an unavoidable effect on our ability to provide services to people we support," he said.

"Unfortunately, it is expected that we will need to curtail some of our services and supports so that we can keep people safe.

"The local Cope Foundation service manager will contact the people we support and their families directly to discuss how it may impact them.

"We are confident that we can work together to limit the spread of Covid-19 and keep the people we support, our teams and the broader community safe," Mr Abbott continued.

He echoed the broader public health message and asked people to limit their number of contacts.

"If we again act as a community, we can protect the most vulnerable," he said.

Mr Abbott's comments come as more than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night.

Six additional Covid-19 related deaths have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of the confirmed new cases there are 3,655 in Dublin, 323 in Kildare, 291 in Cork, 234 in Limerick, 137 in Louth and the remaining 1,470 cases are spread across all other counties.