Decrease in domestic violence complaints over Christmas: Victims urged not to be afraid to seek help

THE number of complaints about domestic violence in west Cork fell during Christmas, but gardaí are urging victims not to be afraid to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said that there were 11 complaints about domestic violence received by garda in west Cork during Christmas week, down from 21 in the same period in 2019.

However, he acknowledged that there have been several complaints made throughout 2020 and urged people who are victims to contact gardaí for help.

He said the establishment of a garda protective services unit in west Cork a year ago has helped give people the confidence to come forward to gardaí.

“If people are experiencing difficulties, they should not be afraid to come and seek help.

In May, The Echo reported that domestic violence incidents in Cork West had increased by 40% since the start of the year.

Last month, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said: “The increase for 2020 compared to 2019 is 14%. If we break down the figures for Cork north, there was a 15% increase in incidents, Cork city had the largest number of incidents and Cork west saw a 20% increase in incidents. It is very clear that this has become even more of a problem than it already was.”

A study of domestic violence trends during the Covid-19 lockdown last March showed that calls to the national freefone helpline operated by Women’s Aid increased by over 40%.

The following services are available for anyone affected by domestic violence:

www.stillhere.ie