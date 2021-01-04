Community rallies following devastating fire

The local community in Cobh have rallied together following a devastating house fire in the area on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene of a large fire in the town as fire units worked to battle the blaze after a house in Norwood Park caught fire.

It is understood that the owners were not in the house at the time. However, following the news of the house fire, the local community came together to provide support to the family.

Members of the Cobh Edition Discussion Group on Facebook offered their help to the family and are currently organising ways to show their support.

Lidl in Cobh will be providing essential items and a community collection to help the family.

Store manager, Wioletta Franiel-Bocheńska put out a message on social media to track down the family and received an abundance of messages from people also hoping to help.

“Cobh is a place where everybody knows each other," she said. "It is a very strong and a very good community, we are always helping each other."

Currently, the store has a trolley in the store for food for families in need in the area and Ms Franiel-Bocheńska hopes to implement something similar to help this family.

“We will definitely donate the food that we have already in the trolley in the store and then I will ask the family to meet here in the store so that they can pick whatever they want and what they need."

Emergency services further west dealt with another incident on Sunday evening after a fire occurred at a popular family-run restaurant in Macroom.

According to Gardaí, a fuse box was the cause of the fire at Granville’s Bar & Grill in Macroom and caused smoke damage to the property.

Aindrias Moynihan TD said that the fire came during a time that has already been difficult for those in the hospitality industry.

“It’s very unfortunate to be having a place damaged like that. Thankfully, no one was injured but businesses are under pressure enough without having another set-back like that."

“It’s a popular restaurant in town and you’d be hopeful that they will be able to get back up and running again as soon as possible," he added.