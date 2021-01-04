Gardaí warn motorists to secure their cars after spate of thefts in Cork suburbs and town

GARDAÍ are asking motorists to make a New Year’s resolution to ensure their cars are locked when parked.

It comes after 15 cars in the Carrigaline, Douglas and Blackrock areas were targeted over a 24-hour period on Friday and Saturday. Tools, money, bank cards and documents were among the items which were stolen in the incidents.

Crime prevention officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney, said people need to “park smart” and ensure they leave their cars locked.

In many cases, cars are left unlocked, making them easy prey for thieves targeting cars.

“We are all making New Year’s resolutions now," he said. "A very simple one to make is to park smart and leave nothing of value in your car.

“I understand completely that the last thing you want to do after a day’s work is carry in tools or equipment, but we must make a better effort in 2021. Items such as tools, money, bank cards and documents were stolen from 10 cars in Carrigaline over the weekend.

"Criminals will go around trying car doors until they get one that is unlocked, so let’s not make it easy for them by ensuring we lock our cars.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the incidents.

According to gardaí, 37% of all thefts from vehicles occur in residential locations.

More than half of such incidents occur between 12 midnight and 7am, with driveways the most common place these thefts. However, 63% of such thefts occur away from non-residential locations, such as amenity areas, streets and car parks.

In such incidents, more than half are parked on streets, while 37% are in car parks, according to garda analysis of such crimes.

Thefts from vehicles in non-residential areas take place mostly during business hours.

Gardai advice

Wherever you park your vehicle, take you property with you. Ensure your vehicle is locked, alarmed and park in a secure, well-lit location Store your keys safety, away from windows and letterboxes.

Typically, thieves are nabbing cash, jewellery and bank cards from vehicles.

In some cases, bank cards stolen from cars were used for purchases of €30, which do not require the card's PIN number.

And in other incidents, cars which had keys in them were stolen.

Figures from the Garda Analysis Service show that from January 2016 to December 2019, 46,582 vehicles were broken into across the country.

In 8,157 cases, the vehicle was reported to have been unlocked.

There were 12,343 vehicles broken into outside homes, of which 3,833 were unlocked.