Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 12:12

'We urgently need more beds': Cork TD says Government must provide more support to under-pressure hospitals

'We urgently need more beds': Cork TD says Government must provide more support to under-pressure hospitals

The Cork South Central TD has called for the Government to urgently increase access to ICU beds, and beds more generally. Picture Dan Linehan

SINN Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has expressed concern at the "severe pressure" that Cork hospitals are under given the surge in Covid cases in recent weeks.

The Cork South Central TD has called for the Government to urgently increase access to ICU beds, and beds more generally. 

He said:“The INMO has warned that the CUH have 100 nurses out on Covid reasons, and an ICU ward has had to close over a lack of staff. This is extremely worrying, and is a stark warning of what is to come if we do not get Covid under control in Cork.

“It is clear that the hospital system here is under severe pressure, and will struggle to cope with the influx of Covid-19 related cases of this third wave. The daily number of cases in Cork have increased substantially over the Christmas period, and are worrying increasing significantly each day.

“While the pressure on the system is not only caused by COVID, but issues generally in healthcare, it does demonstrate the precarious situation, which will be exacerbated by significant numbers of COVID cases.

“I am calling on the Minister for Health, as I have previously, to urgently seek and acquire additional beds as required. That includes in the ICU, but also community and step down beds. It is very clear that there is a very urgent need.

“The Government and the HSE need to step up and protect our hospitals in Cork, provide them with the support and help they need.

"The pressure on staff numbers highlights the importance of vaccine rollout and we need to speed that up, particularly where it relates to frontline health care workers.

“This is a crucial time for Cork. We need to relieve the pressure on ICU and critical care beds in our hospitals. I know that the restrictions announced in the past weeks on households visits and closure of businesses will be difficult for many, but if they are what is required to put a stop to this third wave, then we must all play our part."

Read More

Cork nursing home vaccinations to begin next week

More in this section

Global Healthcare Medicine Insurance Doctor Concept Strike action by public health doctors deferred due to rapidly rising Covid-19 cases
Cork weather: Cold conditions to continue as temperatures drop to -3 degrees tonight  Cork weather: Cold conditions to continue as temperatures drop to -3 degrees tonight 
coronavirus#covid-19
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020

Covid cases will reach 7,000 per day HSE warns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad