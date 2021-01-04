Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 10:49

Cork weather: Cold conditions to continue as temperatures drop to -3 degrees tonight 

Cold and frosty conditions are expected to continue tomorrow with temperatures to fall to -3 degrees in some areas tonight. 

Maeve Lee

As frost and ice are reported across the country this morning, cold conditions are set to continue with temperatures dropping to -3 degrees tonight. 

Icy conditions have been reported across most parts of Munster and the rest of the country this morning though it is expected that most of this will clear slowly through the day.

It will be mostly dry with some sunny spells for the rest of the day but the eastern half of the province can expect some scattered wintry showers of rain, hail, sleet or snow. 

Highest temperatures today will be between 2 and 4 degrees however, temperatures are set to fall as low as -3 degrees tonight with the west experiencing the coolest conditions. 

Met Éireann has warned that there will be "widespread severe frost with ice in many areas" tonight due to the conditions with showers of hail sleet and snow in some areas also. 

Tuesday will continue to be very cold with frost and ice expected again in the morning and some wintry showers to continue in the eastern half of the region.

Daytime temperatures for Tuesday will reach between 1 and 4 degrees. 

