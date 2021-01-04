Internal investigation underway into potential breach of Covid-19 regulations by off-duty gardaí in Cork 

An internal investigation is reportedly underway into a gathering attended by a number of Gardaí in Cork before Christmas and whether it breached Covid-19 regulations.

A number of smaller groups who had been socialising reportedly met in a city centre pub. One officer who is alleged to have attended was later involved in a road traffic accident in the Silver Springs area, according to the Irish Examiner.

The off-duty garda was arrested having failed a roadside breath test for alcohol.

He was taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station and later released without charge. The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries.

The Garda Press Office told the Irish Examiner: "As an internal Garda inquiry is ongoing into all the circumstances of this road traffic collision, An Garda Síochána is not in a position to comment further."

It is believed the officers who attended the gathering were of Sergeant rank and above.