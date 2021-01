Road diversions are in place on the main thoroughfare through Macroom as emergency services deal with a blaze at a premises in the town.

The premises is near the Macroom bridge.

Traffic is being diverted via the Mill Road.

AA Roadwatch has said the incident is causing some disruption: "The N22 is closed in Macroom at Castle St as emergency services deal with a fire. Gardaí are diverting traffic."

MORE TO FOLLOW