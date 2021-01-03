Sun, 03 Jan, 2021 - 17:30

Emergency services deal with large house fire in Cobh

Plumes of smoke over Cobh today. Pic: Councillor Dan Boyle.

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a large fire in Cobh.

Fire units are currently working on two houses in Norwood Park, Cobh which caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Four units from Midleton and one from Cobh are currently dealing with the blaze at the two homes which were engulfed in flames. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the emergency call was received at 4.08pm today.

Ambulance and gardaí personnel are also present at the scene.

There are no indications as to how the fire started.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen over the town.

People are being asked to avoid the area and locals are being asked to close their windows.

It is understood there are no injuries related to the incident at this time.

