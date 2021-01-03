New fire station to be built in Clonakilty

CORK South West TD, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed the announcement that €1.6 million has been allocated for the construction of a new fire station in Clonakilty.

Deputy O'Sullivan is very pleased with the allocation of funds for the new fire station.

"This is something that I have been campaigning on for a number of years. Clonakilty’s firefighters have had to put up with a substandard fire station that is no longer fit for purpose. This new station will be state-of-the-art. It will be a drastic improvement in terms of the facility itself and the working conditions for the fireman," he said.

The tender for the proposed new fire station is expected to be finalised in early January. The new fire station is scheduled to be built on the western side of the Clonakilty Bypass, a location that greatly pleases the TD.

"The location is also a significant improvement because it allows for faster and easier access to the major routes in and out of the town. This is a good news story for Clonakilty’s firefighters and for the people who live in the vicinity. It also opens up an opportunity for an exciting development on site of the old fire station which will be of benefit to the town," he added.

Independent County Councillor Paul Hayes also welcomed the funds which have been allocated for the new fire station.

“Our firefighters deserve better and have waited long enough for decent working conditions. They have had to put up with outdated facilities for far too long. I am very pleased to see progress on the proposed new fire station for Clonakilty. I am relieved to see that it will be going to tender early this year and construction will begin in the second quarter of this year, the Cllr said.