Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 18:20

CMO calls for solidarity as almost 3400 new Covid-19 cases confirmed; figures highest in Cork 

CMO calls for solidarity as almost 3400 new Covid-19 cases confirmed; figures highest in Cork 

Dr. Tony Holohan said the incidence of COVID-19 'is as high, if not higher now than it was in March'.

A record number of Covid-19 cases have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, with Cork reporting the highest figures in the country. 

3,394 cases have been confirmed, of which 389 are in Cork. 

The HPSC has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

“The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March," Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said. "Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. 

"Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today

1,619 are men / 1,766 are women 

65% are under 45 years of age 

The median age is 35 years old 

389 cases in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

Read More

Worst impact of rise in cases yet to be seen in hospitals, backlog of 9,000 cases to be reported in coming days

More in this section

Real IRA leaders appeal over conviction Former Real IRA leader dies following battle with cancer 
Taoiseach: Legal ban on identifying children murder victims must be changed  Taoiseach: Legal ban on identifying children murder victims must be changed 
coronaviruscork health
Caution needed on roads as Met Éireann issues low temperature warning

Caution needed on roads as Met Éireann issues low temperature warning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad