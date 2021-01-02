CMO calls for solidarity as almost 3400 new Covid-19 cases confirmed; figures highest in Cork 

A record number of Covid-19 cases have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, with Cork reporting the highest figures in the country.

3,394 cases have been confirmed, of which 389 are in Cork.

The HPSC has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

“The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March," Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said. "Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious.

"Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today

1,619 are men / 1,766 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

389 cases in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.