Temperatures are set to plummet in Cork and nationwide, with Met Éireann issuing a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning for the whole country.

The nationwide weather warning will is valid from 6pm today until 10am on Sunday morning.

Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 3 or 4 degrees tonight and it is predicted to be colder locally away from coasts.

This will lead to a widespread hard ground frost and icy surfaces, with potentially dangerous conditions.

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution.