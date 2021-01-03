Three big brothers waiting at home to meet first Cork-born baby of the new year

THE first Cork-born baby of the new year is due to go home to meet the rest of his family in Macroom today.

Michael and Karen Clarke-Foley welcomed their new baby son into the world at a minute and seven seconds past midnight on New Year’s Day at the Cork University Maternity Hospital. His proud dad is thrilled with the latest addition to the Foley homestead.

“It is a great start to the new year," he told The Echo. "The way it panned out with our new baby arriving at 12.01am is unreal.

"Mom and the new baby are both doing great.

"He is healthy which is the main thing."

Karen Clarke-Foley with Baby Clarke-Foley who arrived at 00:01:07 on 01/01/21.

The newest addition to the Foley home was initially due on December 28. Mr Foley revealed that Karen was due to undertake a Covid-19 test when she felt the contractions coming. This prompted a quick dash to the CUH after they completed their test.

“Karen had to get a Covid test done in Gurranabraher and she could feel the contractions coming. The lady doing the Covid test was even saying to us she might see us on the front page of the paper the next morning. She went in on New Year’s Eve. I got the call around 7.30pm that she was going into proper labour and our new baby arrived at 12.01am.”

Baby Clarke-Foley goes home today.

Mr Foley is still coming to terms with the fact his new son was the first Cork born baby of 2021. He is delighted with the accolade.

“It is lovely. The most important thing is the baby is safe and sound. It is gas to be the first baby born in Cork this year. Because he was the second born in the country and he got a bit of attention, the response from people has been unreal. We really appreciate all the messages."

The new baby who weighed 4.16kg when he was born, will join his three older brothers Thomas, Liam, and Adam, who range in age from six to two, at home.

Mr Foley said the three boys can’t wait to meet their younger brother.

“There is great excitement in the Foley house. We didn’t know we were having another boy. We have three boys already so we left it as a surprise. We have yet to decide on a name. There hasn’t been much sleep over the last seven years so it will be nothing new.

"The three boys are very excited and they can’t wait for their mother and baby brother to come home.”