Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 21:07

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body in Cork

Breda Graham

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in Bishopstown today.

Gardaí were called to a residence at Curraheen Drive in Bishopstown shortly after 4pm today where the body of a man in his 40s was discovered by family members. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The man’s body will be removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers and both the office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

The results of a post mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.

