Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 19:09

Staff at Cork's Mercy hospital receive vaccine on day of 'hope and optimism'

Porter Gerard McCarthy pictured receiving the vaccine from Director of Nursing Margret Mc Kiernan. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.

Breda Graham

The vaccination of healthcare workers commenced today at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

The first of its healthcare workers received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine following the receipt of an initial delivery of 500 doses, the first of a number of phased deliveries of the vaccine over the coming weeks.

Mercy University Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sandra Daly, said that it was a “positive way” to start the New Year.

“Today is a day of hope and optimism for the future,” she said.

Staff Nurse, Clodagh Hennessy from Limerick pictured receiving the vaccine from Director of Nursing Margret Mc Kiernan. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
She thanked the team of vaccinators at the hospital and the scientific community “who worked so hard to make today possible”.

“On behalf of staff and patients of the Mercy I urge the public to please continue to follow government public health guidelines.

A happy Louise O'Hare, Senior Physiotherapist pictured after receiving the vaccine from Director of Nursing Margret Mc Kiernan. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.
“There is some way to go yet and the best defense remains limiting our contacts, physical distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks. We can all play our part in keeping each other safe,” she said.

The hospital’s Clinical Director and Consultant in Medicine for Older Persons, Dr Kieran O’Connor, was the first member of staff to receive the vaccination.

Dr O’Connor said he was “honoured and delighted” to receive the first vaccine and encouraged everyone to do likewise to protect themselves and their loved ones.

