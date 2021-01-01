Covid-19 latest: 'Concerning trend' as 1,754 new cases confirmed; 296 cases recorded in Cork

The number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork on New Year’s Day has jumped more than four times the number of cases recorded on New Year’s Eve.

A total of 296 cases were recorded, while 1,754 cases were confirmed nationally.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Cork from December 18 to December 31 stands at 289.9 with a total of 1,574 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

An additional 11 deaths related to Covid-19 has also been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have now been a total of 2,248 Covid-19 related deaths and a total of 93,532 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 504 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU with 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The remaining cases were recorded in Dublin where 523 cases were recorded, 180 cases were recorded in Galway, 104 cases were recorded in Mayo, 94 cases were recorded in Kerry cases and the remaining 557 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of the cases notified, 846 are men and 900 are women with 64% under 45 years of age. The median age is 35 years old.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital - we are now admitting between 50 to 70 people a day to our hospital system. Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.

"We have also seen a significant increase in positive laboratory tests in recent days reflecting a true increase in the incidence of the disease as well as the delay in people coming forward for testing over the Christmas period. As our systems catch up with these effects it places significant pressure on our reporting system.

"We have always understood that numbers of positive tests or confirmed cases would be a less reliable indicator over the Christmas period. This is typical of infectious disease reporting annually over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

"What is clear are the measures that the Government has now mandated and the behaviours that we as individuals need to observe. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”