Gardaí commence 'intensive' high visibility checkpoints upon move to Level 5 restrictions

An Garda Síochána has commenced intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints within local areas to engage, explain and encourage persons to support public health guidelines, under the latest Level 5 restrictions.

Gardaí are set to continue to engage in high-visibility patrolling in key public areas such as parks and recreational areas which will see gardaí work with individuals, communities and businesses in supporting each other during the move to new restrictions, and local gardaí will continue to maintain personal interactions.

Any person with concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local garda station.

Under Operation Faoiseamh, An Garda Síochána has assured that victims of domestic abuse incidents, including coercive control, will continue to receive the highest priority response for service.

Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

Victims of abuse or those who know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse is asked to make contact with An Garda Síochána.

Those unable to make phone contact can approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, at a checkpoint and look for assistance.

The Garda College will remain closed until further notice and those resources will remain deployed in local communities with garda resources maximised on outdoor duties.

National Units, Garda Protective Service Units and Garda Drugs Units will continue their role in the prevention and detection of the most invidious crimes that affect our communities.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that the focus remains on helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by seeking public compliance with public health regulations.

"Throughout 2020 we have seen high levels of compliance by the public. This must continue in 2021 until this public health crisis is over.

"Under Level 5, we are asking people to not make journeys unless they are essential. To minimise their contacts. To maintain social distancing. To wash their hands. By taking these steps, we can help protect our loved ones, our neighbours, and our communities.

"I would like to remind people, particularly at this time of the year, that their local gardaí are here for them. Whether that is collecting their prescription, or some fuel, or even a socially distanced chat. Please do not hesitate to contact your local garda station. We are here to help,” he said.

An Garda Síochána will continue to monitor public activity and compliance over the course of the New Year period.