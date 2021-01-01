Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 17:31

Gardaí commence 'intensive' high visibility checkpoints upon move to Level 5 restrictions

Gardaí commence 'intensive' high visibility checkpoints upon move to Level 5 restrictions

Gardaí are also set to continue to engage in high-visibility patrolling in key public areas such as parks and recreational areas which will see gardaí work with individuals, communities and businesses.

Breda Graham

An Garda Síochána has commenced intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints within local areas to engage, explain and encourage persons to support public health guidelines, under the latest Level 5 restrictions.

Gardaí are set to continue to engage in high-visibility patrolling in key public areas such as parks and recreational areas which will see gardaí work with individuals, communities and businesses in supporting each other during the move to new restrictions, and local gardaí will continue to maintain personal interactions.

Any person with concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local garda station.

Under Operation Faoiseamh, An Garda Síochána has assured that victims of domestic abuse incidents, including coercive control, will continue to receive the highest priority response for service.

Travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

Victims of abuse or those who know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse is asked to make contact with An Garda Síochána.

Those unable to make phone contact can approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, at a checkpoint and look for assistance.

The Garda College will remain closed until further notice and those resources will remain deployed in local communities with garda resources maximised on outdoor duties.

National Units, Garda Protective Service Units and Garda Drugs Units will continue their role in the prevention and detection of the most invidious crimes that affect our communities.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that the focus remains on helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by seeking public compliance with public health regulations.

"Throughout 2020 we have seen high levels of compliance by the public. This must continue in 2021 until this public health crisis is over.

"Under Level 5, we are asking people to not make journeys unless they are essential. To minimise their contacts. To maintain social distancing. To wash their hands. By taking these steps, we can help protect our loved ones, our neighbours, and our communities.

"I would like to remind people, particularly at this time of the year, that their local gardaí are here for them. Whether that is collecting their prescription, or some fuel, or even a socially distanced chat. Please do not hesitate to contact your local garda station. We are here to help,” he said.

An Garda Síochána will continue to monitor public activity and compliance over the course of the New Year period.

More in this section

Child playing with mathematical toy Cork preschool owner says delaying reopening is the right call but should have been made earlier
HSE boss: Covid now 'rampant' in the community HSE boss: Covid now 'rampant' in the community
Cork animal welfare group share heartbreaking post about 'horrific' cruelty case

Cork animal welfare group share heartbreaking post about 'horrific' cruelty case

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad