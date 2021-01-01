Cork preschool owner says delaying reopening is the right call but should have been made earlier

However, only today, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD, following consultation with the early learning and childcare sector, announced that the resumption of the pre-school programme will also be postponed until January 11 also.
On New Year's Eve, Minister O’Gorman met with the Early Learning and Childcare COVID-19 Advisory Group to discuss this matter. Representatives from the Advisory Group shared their concerns about the full resumption of early learning and childcare from early January. While accepting the need to maintain early learning and childcare for priority groups, the Advisory Group asked that the pre-school programme (ECCE) would be aligned with the reopening of schools on 11 January.