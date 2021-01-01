Cork weather: 'Widespread sharp frost' expected this weekend

Bitter weather conditions are expected to continue over the weekend, with Met Éireann warning of "widespread sharp frost and icy patches".

This evening, temperatures will "drop quickly after dark" with frost setting in early tonight under largely clear skies.

With lows of plus 1 to minus 3 degrees, the national forecaster has warned that icy patches will develop overnight.

Tomorrow will remain cold and frosty to begin, "with icy stretches on untreated surfaces".

There may be some scattered light showers tomorrow and while these will mostly fall as rain, some could fall as sleet or snow on higher ground.

Highest temperatures will be between 3 to 5 degrees in light to moderate northerly winds.

Tomorrow night a "widespread sharp frost and icy patches" will develop with lows of plus 1 to minus 3 degrees, in light northerly winds.

Sunday will be a largely sunny day in most places, although it will remain very cold with highest afternoon temperatures of just 2 to 5 degrees.