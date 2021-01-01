'Your golden wedding anniversary only comes around once but we made the best of it': Amelia and Denis’s golden celebration

A CORK woman, who took up modelling in her seventies, has just celebrated a golden wedding anniversary with the man who helped her through cancer, lupus, scoliosis and osteoporosis.

Amelia O'Driscoll has been battling various illnesses since she was first diagnosed with cancer in her early thirties. Now in her mid-seventies, the Glen woman is thankful to her husband Denis for keeping her strong.

Despite undergoing a mastectomy more than five years ago, she still managed to pursue her modelling passion.

In recent years, her unique style captured the eye of the Phase Eight team — a London-based fashion business — on Patrick Street who approached her to model for their social media platforms.

Her face has also featured in advertisements for the Cork Hair Clinic on Oliver Plunkett Street.

While Amelia enjoys a glamorous life she insists that family always come first. To mark their anniversary, she paid tribute to the man behind much of her success.

Amelia and Denis O'Driscoll on their wedding day. The pair celebrated their golden wedding anniversary together on Saint Stephen's Day.

"The first time we met was on a blind date," Amelia said of their first date to the cinema. "There wasn't a lot of places to dine out back then unless you liked going to the chipper. All you could do was go to the pictures or for a walk together. I was told that he wasn't into girls who smoked so I thought he'd be gone straight away.

"When I confessed to him at the pictures that I smoked he bought me 20 Major cigarettes and two chocolate bars. In those days you were allowed to smoke in the cinema. I still can't remember what picture we saw."

The pair has been inseparable ever since.

"Denis is so thoughtful and does everything for me including making dinner," she said.

"H your golden wedding anniversary only comes around once but we made the best of it e even glues on my false nails for me.

When I said I wanted my shoes a different colour he has taken them and dyed them for me.

"He is a great husband, a great father, a great grandfather and a great man all round."

Amelia admits that their golden anniversary was bitter-sweet against the backdrop of a pandemic.

"We wanted to celebrate at the Metropole Hotel but couldn't due to the restricted numbers. There was no balloons or celebrations like I had pictured. It's a shame because your golden wedding anniversary only comes around once but we made the best of it."