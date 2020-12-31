Crews 'monitoring conditions' on Cork roads as low temperatures expected overnight

Approximately 1,600km of road across Cork county was salted on Wednesday night and again on Thursday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight.

Gardaí in Bandon warned motorists to take care in the icy conditions this morning, saying that "quite a lot of the roads” in the area were “very icy”.

Roads toward Timoleague and roads toward Innishannon and Dunderrow were in a particularly icy condition earlier today.

"Even the road going from Bandon toward Macroom is poor as well," a garda spokesperson told The Echo.

An incident also blocked the regional road (R584) between Ballylickey and Ballingeary at Pearson’s Bridge and local diversions were in place this morning.

In the city, approximately 240km of road was salted with all salting routes north and south of the River Lee attended to on Wednesday night.

The salting routes prioritise main traffic routes, bus routes and other areas such as those adjacent to hospitals and schools.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council told The Echo that it is “currently looking as though there will be no requirement to re-salt the routes” with temperatures unlikely to reach the same lows overnight tonight.

The spokesperson said, however, that the winter maintenance engineer and crews are “monitoring conditions for tonight and will continue to do so up until late evening and at that point the decision will be made as to whether to salt again tonight”.

A number of collisions were cleared by gardaí in the city this morning but gardaí confirmed that no injuries were reported from the collisions on Model Farm Rd and on the South City Link Rd.

AA Roadwatch are advising drivers to take extra caution on the roads.