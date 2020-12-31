In pictures: Corkonians embrace 5km travel ban with pictures of their local areas

As we bid farewell to and reflect upon what has been an unprecedented year, people have been sharing some festive photos of Cork from recent weeks on social media.
Despite the news of the move to Level 5 lockdown which restricts people from travelling outside 5km from their homes, people embraced their 5km this morning, sharing snow pictures from their homeplaces.
Such an appreciation for what is within our 5km has been seen time and time again throughout the current pandemic.
Nine months ago, March saw the Covid-19 virus make its way to our shores with a full-scale lockdown announced on St Patrick’s Day.
Cork’s shopfront shutters were closed and the usually bustling streets were eerily empty as people stayed home to protect one another.
Communities came together despite being apart to provide for and care for those most in need and most vulnerable and we learned to appreciate the little things again.
From the beginning of the summer months, the phased reopening of essential retail stores and services, followed by the reopening of non-essential stores, restaurants and gastro pubs, saw life return to the city, commuter towns and towns across the county.
Domestic travel saw people appreciate the place we call home as the travel ban was lifted nationwide.
The country’s second lockdown came in October, before we eased out of lockdown restrictions and took a phased approach into Level 3 restrictions in December to allow for families to spend Christmas together.
A short month later, and we now find ourselves entering a third lockdown and adhering to Level 5 restrictions, but if these photos are anything to go by, we have a lot to be grateful for in Cork.
A stunning rainbow over Hungry Hill #WestCork. Hope springs eternal for #NYE2020 pic.twitter.com/uUA7T6V1cQ— Paula Cogan (@PaulaCoganCork) December 31, 2020
The birds happy out walking on ice on The Lough, #Cork #Ireland pic.twitter.com/7ApYUuNcR9— Monica McNamara (@monicamc2006) December 31, 2020
You know it's cold in Cork when the Lough freezes over. pic.twitter.com/8VwETEIbOz— Claire Ní Chanainn (@clairenichan) December 31, 2020
The last Sunrise of 2020. Happy New Year to All! @pure_cork @StormHour @PhotosCork @FormattHitech @ThePhotoHour @corkbeo #sunrise #seascape #landscapephotography #longexposure #dawn #redbarn #youghal #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/IxD0Rkux2P— John Hall (@johnhall_john) December 31, 2020
An Egret at Ring, Ballymacoda, East Cork this morning. pic.twitter.com/wXIeirczoe— John Finn 🇪🇺 🇮🇪 (@carrigman) December 31, 2020
Sunset over #CorkCity tonight. pic.twitter.com/KxtOEy3MS9— David Doyle (@Doyle12David) December 30, 2020
Festive feels in Cork City ❤— Amy Alice Horgan (@AmyAliceHorgan) December 15, 2020
📷 David Enright #Christmas #Cork pic.twitter.com/4UwUrPi9AK
Swans at sunset this evening, Lee Fields, Cork City. 🦢🌅#CorkCity pic.twitter.com/t6mJbkSt0M— Alan Barry (@Alanpbarry) December 30, 2020
Beautiful moon over Cork City this evening. #lovecork #nofilter pic.twitter.com/Z0tctmu3hS— Adrian O'Mahony (@AOMahonyCork) December 29, 2020
Moonrise Cobh 🌖 Cork . Ireland #Moonrise #irish #Moon #photograghy pic.twitter.com/m7cgbP1Z6i— Kieron O'Connor (@KieronOC) December 28, 2020
Enjoying a few days off taking photos and videos of Cork ☺️📸☔️ #cork #corkcity #moment pic.twitter.com/QLg5uaVYaD— Hilary Quinn / Proximo Web Design (@proximowebs) December 28, 2020
29 Dec: Ss Finnian the old, Manchéne & Eolaing. Little-known saints in medieval Irish martyrologies (@ElvaBJohnston). No indication of where they lived. 📷St Finbar's Oratory, Gougane Barra, Co Cork ©Katie O'Shea pic.twitter.com/EDGif1qNvl— Irish History Bitesize! (@lorraineelizab6) December 29, 2020
CORK YOU BEAUTY..!— Shane Bucks (@shanebuckley) December 25, 2020
Merry Christmas errrrbody 🎅 #Cork #Christmas pic.twitter.com/XvKNjxKIVZ
Established in 1793, Le Chateau is one of the oldest, and certainly one of the prettiest, pubs in #Cork city. @PhotosCork pic.twitter.com/nK0Qa6Jiig— Deborah Hickey 🐝 (@DeborahHickey) December 28, 2020
Cork Noir // Christmas // 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rc2Zu5moqJ— Terry McAuliffe (@__HANCE__) December 19, 2020
The view of Cork city from The Panorama Terrace never ceases to amaze all of our team, no matter how often we have the chance to admire it 😮#purecork #supportlocal #staylocal @pure_cork pic.twitter.com/PytRMyVZgi— The Montenotte Hotel (@MontenotteH) December 27, 2020