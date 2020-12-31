In pictures: Corkonians embrace 5km travel ban with pictures of their local areas

As we bid farewell to and reflect upon what has been an unprecedented year, people have been sharing some festive photos of Cork from recent weeks on social media.

Despite the news of the move to Level 5 lockdown which restricts people from travelling outside 5km from their homes, people embraced their 5km this morning, sharing snow pictures from their homeplaces.

Such an appreciation for what is within our 5km has been seen time and time again throughout the current pandemic.

Faye and Luci Browne, Donoughmore, Co. Cork, having fun in the snow. Picture Denis Minihane.

Nine months ago, March saw the Covid-19 virus make its way to our shores with a full-scale lockdown announced on St Patrick’s Day.

Cork’s shopfront shutters were closed and the usually bustling streets were eerily empty as people stayed home to protect one another.

Communities came together despite being apart to provide for and care for those most in need and most vulnerable and we learned to appreciate the little things again.

A wintry scene following some snowfall with fog in the distance along the Cork to Banteer road. Picture Denis Minihane.

From the beginning of the summer months, the phased reopening of essential retail stores and services, followed by the reopening of non-essential stores, restaurants and gastro pubs, saw life return to the city, commuter towns and towns across the county.

Domestic travel saw people appreciate the place we call home as the travel ban was lifted nationwide.

The country’s second lockdown came in October, before we eased out of lockdown restrictions and took a phased approach into Level 3 restrictions in December to allow for families to spend Christmas together.

A short month later, and we now find ourselves entering a third lockdown and adhering to Level 5 restrictions, but if these photos are anything to go by, we have a lot to be grateful for in Cork.

A stunning rainbow over Hungry Hill #WestCork. Hope springs eternal for #NYE2020 pic.twitter.com/uUA7T6V1cQ — Paula Cogan (@PaulaCoganCork) December 31, 2020

The birds happy out walking on ice on The Lough, #Cork #Ireland pic.twitter.com/7ApYUuNcR9 — Monica McNamara (@monicamc2006) December 31, 2020

You know it's cold in Cork when the Lough freezes over. pic.twitter.com/8VwETEIbOz — Claire Ní Chanainn (@clairenichan) December 31, 2020

An Egret at Ring, Ballymacoda, East Cork this morning. pic.twitter.com/wXIeirczoe — John Finn 🇪🇺 🇮🇪 (@carrigman) December 31, 2020

Swans at sunset this evening, Lee Fields, Cork City. 🦢🌅#CorkCity pic.twitter.com/t6mJbkSt0M — Alan Barry (@Alanpbarry) December 30, 2020

Enjoying a few days off taking photos and videos of Cork ☺️📸☔️ #cork #corkcity #moment pic.twitter.com/QLg5uaVYaD — Hilary Quinn / Proximo Web Design (@proximowebs) December 28, 2020

29 Dec: Ss Finnian the old, Manchéne & Eolaing. Little-known saints in medieval Irish martyrologies (@ElvaBJohnston). No indication of where they lived. 📷St Finbar's Oratory, Gougane Barra, Co Cork ©Katie O'Shea pic.twitter.com/EDGif1qNvl — Irish History Bitesize! (@lorraineelizab6) December 29, 2020

Established in 1793, Le Chateau is one of the oldest, and certainly one of the prettiest, pubs in #Cork city. ⁦@PhotosCork⁩ pic.twitter.com/nK0Qa6Jiig — Deborah Hickey 🐝 (@DeborahHickey) December 28, 2020

Cork Noir // Christmas // 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rc2Zu5moqJ — Terry McAuliffe (@__HANCE__) December 19, 2020