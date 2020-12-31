Cork-born presenter Sineád Kennedy shares pregnancy news

RTÉ presenter Sinéad Kennedy has taken to social media to reveal the news that she and husband Conor Kirwan are expecting their first child.

The Today host shared the news in a feature for the spring edition of Irish Country Magazine, appearing on the front page which she reposted to Instagram.

The Ballincollig native thanked the “incredible team” involved, including editor of the magazine, Klara Heron, photographer Eilish McCormick, makeup artist Ailbhe Lynch, hair stylist Elayne Lynch, and fashion stylist Anne O’Shea.

"Thank you to the incredible team from the bottom of my heart - I’m always so uncomfortable in these scenarios, even more so this time," she posted.

Ms Kennedy currently shares co-hosting duties on the Today show alongside Maura Derrane and Daithí O'Sé.