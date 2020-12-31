Cork roads: Multiple incidents around city and county after icy start to New Year's Eve

Care is needed on Cork roads, with Gardaí in the City warning of icy conditions throughout the county.

The Innishannon/Kinsale Rd (R605) is currently closed, as emergency services deal with a crash.

Gardaí are also advising road users to avoid the Bandon/Timoleague Rd (R602) where possible as a number of trucks are currently stuck along the route following icy conditions.

There are also numerous reports of cars stuck along the roads or in ditches in various parts of the county.

An incident is also blocking the regional road (R584) between Ballylickey and Ballingeary at Pearson’s Bridge and local diversions are in place.

Collisions in city

Gardaí have already cleared two collisions in the city, one on Model Farm Rd and another on the South City Link Rd.

There are reports of snow in a number of places, including Mallow, Kilbrin and Aghabullogue.

Icy roads are making driving hazardous, even in areas with no snow - with icy conditions reported on the turn off to Rumleys Farm on the N71 towards Bishopstown and the Kinsale Road Roundabout.

AA Roadwatch are advising drivers to 'take extra caution if you have to make a journey in such conditions: it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down, avoid harsh braking or acceleration, and keep well back from whoever’s in front'.