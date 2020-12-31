Cork journalist enjoys dramatic year reporting on Covid-19 and presidential election in New York city

CORK journalist Michael Dorgan who is now based in New York has enjoyed a dramatic year in the Big Apple, with the news reporter covering a range of diverse events such as Covid-19, widespread rioting, and the recent US presidential election.

Michael who writes for the Queens Post worked extensively on the recent US presidential race which Joe Biden eventually won following a protracted saga.

Michael who is himself a keen political anorak felt the restrictions enforced due to Covid-19 were a big setback for the Trump campaign.

“It was a very unconventional presidential year due to the pandemic which restricted public appearances for both candidates. I think the restrictions suited Biden as he was making plenty of gaffes in his limited public appearance, but impeded Trump’s campaign. Trump always draws great energy from his crowds and they were so crucial to his 2016 win.”

The Cork city native still harbours deep reservations about the overall integrity of the election which has drawn stinging criticism from the Trump team and his supporters.

“I am concerned about the integrity of the election and the incidences of voting irregularities in swing states. I think the media has done a disservice to the American people for not investigating these claims and suppressing such stories. About half of all Republicans believe Trump ‘rightfully won’ the election, but that it was stolen from him. The mainstream media however continue to dismiss these claims,” he said.

Mr Dorgan is hopeful the incoming president will improve relations between all the various groups and stakeholders in the USA.

“If Biden gets in we will see a softer tone from the media which will definitely turn down the heat. However, people must remember that America is divided on ideological grounds and not just since Trump took office in 2017.”

Despite a series of high-profile blunders and a number of emergency situations both internal and external, Donald Trump still managed to record a very high percentage of the overall vote. The Cork journalist maintains he achieved a lot during his controversial reign.

“Trump delivered on most of his promises and you can seldom say that for the vast majority of politicians. He pulled America out of needless wars in the Middle East, annihilated ISIS, signed major peace deals, and brought the economy roaring back until Covid-19 hit. Unemployment was at record lows, particularly for people of colour. He did all this while he was battling off the Mueller investigation and impeachment hearings,” he added.

Michael’s expert analysis and deep knowledge of US politics ensured his opinion was widely sought after by various Irish media outlets during the recent US presidential election. The highlight for Michael was appearing on the RTÉ show Today with Maura and Daithí.

“It was a real buzz. It was funny because I had gone to bed that night and Trump looked like he had the election won. Everything had changed when I woke up, so it was a mad scramble to re-read all the news and be up to speed to go live on air,” he recalled.

Michael and his wife Laura are loving life in New York since they moved over two years ago. Michael is loving his new career in America.

“We really enjoy it. We’ve had a rollercoaster two years. Last year I found it hard to get work due to visa restrictions and Laura also had incredible trouble. Covid has restricted us this year and it feels like we have plenty of exploring to do yet. I report on local news, so familiarising myself with the area, local politics, and the different use of the English language has been new. It has definitely sharpened my writing skills. I have also ventured into the podcast world and that has been a huge learning experience.”