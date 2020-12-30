Covid-19 latest: 1,718 new cases and 13 additional deaths confirmed

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 1,718 cases of Covid-19 and an additional 13 deaths related to the virus.

There are now a total of 90,157 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a total of 2,226 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 164 are in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork from December 16 to December 29 stands at 234.7 and there has been a total of 1,274 cases of Covid-19 in Cork over the same 14-day period.

Of the remaining cases, 358 are in Dublin, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

853 are men and 863 are women with 66% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old.

As of 2pm on Wednesday, 455 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that Ireland is “no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase”.

“Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give Covid-19 any further opportunities to spread.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses,” he said.

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said; “The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be seven to 10% per day with a doubling time of seven to 10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home,” he said.