Cork GP: Referrals for Covid testing at levels higher than first wave

CORK GP Dr Micheál Hynes has warned of a significant rise in referrals throughout the county in recent days.

Dr Hynes who is a GP in Market Place Surgery, Kinsale has pleaded with the public to be extra vigilant in the coming days and to keep doing the basics to bring down the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

“The number of referrals we are doing has increased substantially. The next few days are critical as hospitals are already very busy. GPs are the first people to see it on the ground. We are after a very busy few days. We have seen a big increase in the number of symptomatic people who were aware of positive cases in the locality. The difference now is we are aware of more positive cases in the locality,” he said.

The GP revealed he is currently dealing with patients of all ages and across the spectrum as the virus continues to gain traction in many Cork communities.

“We are seeing people of all ages. We are now seeing levels similar or higher levels of referrals than the first wave which is very worrying.”

An increase in people meeting up in recent weeks has led to the recent increase in positive cases nationwide. Dr Hynes has pleaded with the general public to apply common sense to defuse the worrying situation.

“People need to change their behaviour before the numbers get out of control. We are now seeing the impact of increased social contact over Christmas. We are appealing to people to keep doing the basics and cut down on meeting people. The message I want to get out is to localise the public health message. It is important we all work together to make a difference,” the doctor added.

The commencement of the vaccine in various hospitals throughout Ireland on Tuesday was welcomed by Dr Hynes, who hopes the vaccine will usher in a brighter year in 2021. He has warned against complacency creeping in amongst the general public however.

“The vaccine is very positive. That is a big step in the right direction. It would be a shame to lose control over the coming weeks with the vaccination being so close. People need to be on their guard and get the basics right. The vaccine is an important part of the overall response. However the basic measures will need to be kept going for the coming months, but in particular over the next weeks.”