Covid restrictions will see Cork's millennium twins celebrate their 21st at home

John Bohane

CORK twins Scott and Adam Hurley will celebrate their 21st birthday in low-key fashion this Friday. 

The twins who live in Greenwood Place, hold the distinction of being the only twins ever born in Cork on New Year’s Day. 

Their proud mother Tricia is disappointed her twin boys can’t celebrate in style due to the current restrictions. 

“They are disappointed they can’t celebrate, but they totally understand giving the circumstances. 

"Adam is a bit more outgoing than Scott. The family joke is that Adam would throw a party and invite Scott to it. We will just have a family gathering at home for immediate family members. Generally on New Year’s Eve, instead of wishing each other Happy New Year, we all sing Happy Birthday to the twins. It makes it that bit special,” she said.

The Hurley brothers are both students in CIT. Scott is studying Business and Marketing, while Adam is studying BIS. Tricia revealed that the twins are the best of friends. 

“They are not identical twins, but they are very similar in appearance. They are as thick as thieves. They share a lot of the same traits. They both love soccer and especially Liverpool,” their Mom added.

The boys as babies.

The twins take great pride in being born on such an auspicious date as their birthday marked the beginning of the new century and ushered in a new millennium in style revealed Ms Hurley. 

“It is such a nice accolade to have. It is a very special birthday. They love their unique date of birth. We knew we were having twins, but we didn’t know their sex. They were born six weeks early. It was a big surprise, but it was a great way to start the new century. We are so proud of the men they have turned into. They are great lads.” 

The Hurley’s will hold a very small gathering at home to mark the occasion this Friday said Ms Hurley. 

“We will look at the positives. We will be together as a family at home. We will be in a safe environment and we have our health.”

