Man (40s) killed in workplace accident in north Cork

An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating an accident in north Cork in which a man in his 40s was killed.

Gardaí attended the scene of the workplace accident in Liscarroll, Co Cork yesterday.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that a man, aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries.

The local coroner was notified and his body was removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed to The Echo that it is aware of and is investigating the incident.