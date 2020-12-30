Man (40s) killed in workplace accident in north Cork

An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating an accident in north Cork in which a man in his 40s was killed.
Gardaí attended the scene of the workplace accident in Liscarroll, Co Cork yesterday.
In a statement, gardaí confirmed that a man, aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries.
The local coroner was notified and his body was removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.
A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed tothat it is aware of and is investigating the incident.