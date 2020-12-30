Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 14:49

Man (40s) killed in workplace accident in north Cork

Man (40s) killed in workplace accident in north Cork

Gardaí attended the scene of the workplace accident in Liscarroll, Co Cork yesterday.

An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating an accident in north Cork in which a man in his 40s was killed.

Gardaí attended the scene of the workplace accident in Liscarroll, Co Cork yesterday.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that a man, aged in his 40s, received fatal injuries.

The local coroner was notified and his body was removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed to The Echo that it is aware of and is investigating the incident.

More in this section

Upgrade to theatres at Cork hospital Upgrade to theatres at Cork hospital
Ireland expected to head back to full level 5 lockdown with Cabinet meeting today Ireland expected to head back to full level 5 lockdown with Cabinet meeting today
Coronavirus

Here's how level 5 restrictions could impact on life in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest

My home Ad