Here's how level 5 restrictions could impact on life in Cork

It is understood that the Cabinet meeting will take place at lunchtime today and the Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the nation this evening.

Travel restrictions

-People will be asked to stay at home. People should work from home unless providing an essential service for which their physical presence is required.

-People will be permitted to exercise within a radius of 5km of their home.

- The travel ban on visitors from the UK is expected to be extended.

Essential purposes for travel (permitted outside 5k limit)

-Travel to and from work, where work involves providing an essential service.

-To attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

-For vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, and in particular for those who live alone, as part of an extended household, but excluding social family visits.

-To attend a wedding or funeral.

-For farming purposes i.e. food production and/or care of animals.

-To visit a grave.

Schools

-It is understood the Government will not close schools

Household visits and gatherings

-Visits to private homes/gardens are currently allowed from one other household up to and including 31 December. In both cases, for those who are part of a support bubble, the bubble counts as one household. It is expected this will be brought forward to prevent New Year's parties.

The Government had already announced that from 1 January no visitors are allowed in private homes/gardens except for essential family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

Essential retail outlets

-Essential retail and essential services will remain open. All non-essential retail is expected to close.

Pubs and restaurants

-Cafes, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants can currently only offer delivery and take-away food. It is not yet known if this will be allowed to continue

Gyms

-The Government will consider closing gyms

The elderly and medically vulnerable

-Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable are advised to continue to exercise personal judgement.

-It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.

-When taking exercise outdoors, it is recommended to maintain 2 metres distance from others and wash hands on returning home.

-It is recommended to shop during designated hours only, while wearing a face covering, and to avoid public transport.

A full list of restrictions will be published later today here