Upgrade to theatres at Cork hospital

CORK TD Colm Burke has said that extra funding has been allocated to ensure the four theatres in Mercy University Hospital will be upgraded.

The Cork North-Central TD has welcomed the additional funding for the Cork city hospital.

“We have received extra funding for the Mercy Hospital for upgrading four theatres. This will ensure we can do more surgeries there. Funding has also been allocated for a totally new ward in the Mercy. This will enable them to get an extra 30 beds in compliance with all the current regulations,” said the Fine Gael Spokesperson for Health.

Deputy Burke also hopes building work will commence soon on the extension to Heather House in Gurranabraher.

“We have also been granted funding for an extension to Heather House. This will provide 60 extra long-term beds. I hope the building work will commence soon and we should have that finished by the second part of 2022,” he added.

While Mr Burke admits he is greatly encouraged with these positive measures which will be coming on stream in the near future, he is still determined to ensure the standards in health for all Cork residents will continue to be prioritised.

“These measures are positive news for Cork patients. We still need to do more as the population in Cork has increased significantly in the last 30 years. The number of hospital beds has remained static, however. We now need to fast-track the rollout of the new elective hospital for Cork.”

Deputy Burke has bemoaned the slow pace in identifying a site for a new hospital to be built on in Cork.

“If you go back to the Fitzgerald Report which was published in 1966, it recommended that Cork would have two hospitals. We built one but the second one was never built. I feel the process for identifying a site in Cork has been too slow. No site has been identified as of yet. I feel there are plenty of good sites in Cork. The site in Glanmire really stands out for me. It is in a great location and it has a greenfield site. This would ensure you can service Cork and all of Munster.”