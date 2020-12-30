Snow and ice warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Cork this morning as parts of the county woke up to accumulations of snowfall.
The warning is valid since 6am and will remain in place until 12pm today.
Further falls of snow are expected in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas. The warning is also in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.
Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 10 days.
The national forecast and the outlook for the coming days available here.
In Cork, high ground in some parts of the county experienced snowfall overnight but there has been no significant snowfall in the city with the main travel routes remaining largely unaffected.
Sneachta in Cork this morning.
However, AA Roadwatch has said drivers must take care if embarking on journeys
#TIIWeather
Very cold today with frost and icy conditions ❄️
Highest temps of just 2-3 degrees.