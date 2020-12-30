Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 08:52

Snow and ice warning issued for Cork

Snow this morning in Rylane, county Cork.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Cork this morning as parts of the county woke up to accumulations of snowfall.

The warning is valid since 6am and will remain in place until 12pm today.

Further falls of snow are expected in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas. The warning is also in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

In Cork, high ground in some parts of the county experienced snowfall overnight but there has been no significant snowfall in the city with the main travel routes remaining largely unaffected. 

However, AA Roadwatch has said drivers must take care if embarking on journeys

"Wintry showers and some snow accumulations are possible. Take extra caution if you have to make a journey in such conditions: it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down, avoid harsh braking or acceleration, and keep well back from whoever’s in front."

Cork weather: Met Éireann issues early forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

