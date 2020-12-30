Snow and ice warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Cork this morning as parts of the county woke up to accumulations of snowfall.

The warning is valid since 6am and will remain in place until 12pm today.

Further falls of snow are expected in places this morning leading to accumulations in some areas. The warning is also in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 10 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m

The national forecast and the outlook for the coming days available here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/DgJF69XAUs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2020

In Cork, high ground in some parts of the county experienced snowfall overnight but there has been no significant snowfall in the city with the main travel routes remaining largely unaffected.

Sneachta in Cork this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ay446FdJER — Robert McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) December 30, 2020

However, AA Roadwatch has said drivers must take care if embarking on journeys

"Wintry showers and some snow accumulations are possible. Take extra caution if you have to make a journey in such conditions: it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle, so slow down, avoid harsh braking or acceleration, and keep well back from whoever’s in front."