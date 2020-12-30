Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 08:41

Gardaí charge two men following weapons seizure in Cork city

GARDAÍ have charged two men and seized a number of weapons following an incident in Kyrl’s Quay, Cork city yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3.30pm, Gardaí stopped a car on Kyrl’s Quay. 

A search was conducted of the vehicle and its occupants.

During the course of the search a number of offensive weapons were recovered and seized by Gardaí. 

These items include three machetes, two axes, one pick-axe handle and one baseball bat. 

A small quantity of cannabis was also located in the vehicle and seized by Gardaí.

Four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

Two males (aged in their late teens and early 20s) were charged in relation to this matter and are due to appear before Cork District Court (Court 1) this morning at 10.30am.

Two male youths have been released, pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

