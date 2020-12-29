Majority of Irish adults believe tech is helping fight against climate change

ALMOST three-quarters of Irish adults believe that new technologies will play an important role in Ireland’s move towards a greener future, aiding issues such as reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change.

A study by Amárach Research on behalf of Huawei Ireland revealed that Irish adults recognise the need for energy to ‘get smart’ in order to help the country meet its ambitious climate policy targets.

The ‘5G Future’ report found that seven in 10 Irish adults believe that new technologies such as 5G will help Ireland to better manage energy resources into the future; 68% of people believe that Ireland will become more energy independent with the help of innovations as a result of the next-generation mobile network, 5G.

Those surveyed also outlined significant support and interest in adopting smart energy technology and the process of using devices for energy efficiency.

According to the study, one in five Irish adults is already connected to a smart energy device such as Google Nest or smart meters, while 37% of consumers said that they are likely to get one in the future.

The adoption of such smart devices can also be linked to gender, as men and those over 44 years of age were found to be the most enthusiastic about the potential for smart energy connections.

Speaking on the findings, Tony Yangxhu, CEO, Huawei Ireland, said that the report highlights the impact of 5G innovations on tackling some of Ireland’s biggest issues.

“This report demonstrates the wide-reaching impact of 5G innovations beyond faster network connections,” he said.

“Climate change is one of the most challenging issues facing society, and for 5G technology to potentially have a role in making Ireland more sustainable is truly exciting.”