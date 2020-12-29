Cork kids spread some Christmas cheer

PUPILS at a Cork primary school spread festive cheer and kindness with a Christmas fundraiser in aid of two local charities.

Pupils at Scoil Chroí Íosa in Blarney took it upon themselves to create a festive fundraiser for two Cork charities in the lead-up to Christmas.

The Student Council, which is made up of pupils at the primary school, decided that they would host a Christmas Jumper Day in order to raise the funds.

The idea was inspired by a project the school took on in November, where pupils at Scoil Chroí Íosa wrote letters to those in their local area availing of the Blarney Meals on Wheels Service.

The letters were delivered along with each meal and, having learned about the charity through the initiative, the pupils decided to raise money for Blarney Meals on Wheels.

In addition, the school decided to do some good for a children’s charity and allocated half of the funds to the Cork City Hospitals Children’s Club.

Principal Ciara O’Callaghan said that the pupils came up with the idea themselves.

“We wanted to do something for charity for Christmas with them [the Student Council] and it was they themselves who mentioned the Meals on Wheels because they were aware of Meals on Wheels from the letters and so, we decided to follow it up then with a fundraiser.

“The fundraiser was a Christmas Jumper Day and the fundraiser was all organised by the children so everyone in the school wore their Christmas jumper and brought in €2 and then there was a competition to design a jumper.”

The school raised a total of €675, which was divided evenly between the two local causes.

“It’s a great sense of achievement and I suppose with the Student Council we are showing the children that they do have a voice and they can change things and they make differences to people’s lives and both aspects of the project have shown that, with both the letters and then the actual fundraising,” said Ms O’Callaghan.

“They’re great children.”