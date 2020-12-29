Aldi get go-ahead for new county Cork store

A NEW Aldi has got the go-ahead in Clonakilty and will create 25 new permanent jobs.

The supermarket chain recently received final planning permission for the proposed store at the Waterfront.

In addition to the 25 permanent jobs once opened, it will lead to 80 jobs during the construction phase.

Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director, is looking forward to their proposed new store in Clonakilty.

“We can’t wait to come to Clonakilty,” he said.

“Our new Clonakilty store will bring great value to the doorsteps of locals.”

The new environmentally-friendly 1,315 sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will see two free-to-use electric charging points installed outside the store.

There will be ample parking available for customers, whether cycling or driving to the new store, with 109 car parking spaces and 20 bike parking spaces.

This new store in Clonakilty will bring the number of Aldi stores in Cork to 24.

Each is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Cork stores having donated more than 310,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.