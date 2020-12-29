Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 15:30

Man appearing in court following Cork city church burglary

At around 1.30am Gardaí from Gurranabraher were on patrol in the Hollyhill area when a probation Garda saw a man acting suspiciously. 

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary at a church in Cork city today.

After speaking to the man Gardaí found items such as candles, lights, a large amount of wires and a collection box that were believed to have been stolen from a church nearby.

Gardaí entered the church where they discovered a window had been smashed and extensive damage had been caused inside. 

The wiring that had been found outside had been pulled from an audio system that was set-up inside the church.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is appearing before Cork City District Court this afternoon.

