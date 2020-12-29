Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 14:23

Cocaine seizure in Cork city; Gardaí following definite line of enquiry 

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine in Cork city on Sunday, December 27. 

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city centre, Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a house on South Douglas Road at 7pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales. 

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí said they are following a definite line of enquiry.

