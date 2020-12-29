Tue, 29 Dec, 2020 - 10:39

Cork weather: Met Éireann predict icy conditions and snow and sleet in some areas tonight

 Temperatures are set to remain low tonight with icy conditions predicted and the possibility of sleet and snow for some areas.
Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Maeve Lee

Temperatures are set to remain low tonight with icy conditions predicted and the possibility of sleet and snow for some areas across Munster.

According to Met Éireann, conditions will turn icy from early on tonight, with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees.

Shortly after midnight, rain will start to develop eastwards across the province and some areas may experience some sleet and snowfall overnight. 

Low temperatures will remain tomorrow morning, with an icy start in most areas but rain, snow and sleet will gradually ease throughout the day.

Overall, Wednesday is set to be a cold one with maximum temperatures ranging between 1 and 5 degrees with light to moderate winds and some scattered wintry showers.

As for today, it will remain cold and blustery with some bright spells and scattered showers which may turn wintry in higher areas.

Highest temperatures for today will be between 4 and 7 degrees.

