Green light for Cork city residential development 

CORK City Council has given the green light for 48 apartments to be developed at a site on the Model Farm Road.

In May of this year, Dan O’Brien applied for planning permission to develop the apartments in a single four-storey block at Riverside Farm.

The new apartments will replace 32 apartments previously permitted under Cork City Council.

The site has been the subject of numerous applications over the last number of years.

Initially, permission was granted conditionally for the demolition of disused farm buildings in 2016, and the construction of 11 houses and 24 apartments in two three-storey blocks.

That application included undercroft car parking, landscaping and amenity areas including a riverside amenity walk.

Then a further application was conditionally granted for modifications to the previous one, which sought an additional floor and an additional eight apartments on the permitted blocks, which would have increased the units on the site from 35 to 43.

Now, Cork City Council has granted permission for the development of 48 apartments and all associated ancillary development works including access, parking, footpaths drainage and landscaping.

Thirty conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One condition stipulates that tree felling and clearing of vegetation “shall take place outside of the bird nesting season”.

Another states that a maximum of 43 car parking spaces, inclusive of two disabled parking spaces can be allocated as part of the development.

Four motorcycle spaces and a minimum of 116 “high quality covered cycling parking facilities” must also be provided, along with space allocated to cater for the charging of electric vehicles (EV’s).

However, the decision could still be appealed through An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.